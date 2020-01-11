KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Hits New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $37.59 and last traded at $37.39, with a volume of 330063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on KB Home from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on KB Home in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.79.

In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $2,169,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 220,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,976.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $111,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,061,326 shares in the company, valued at $38,207,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,743 shares of company stock worth $10,311,459. Company insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 5.4% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,262,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 68.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 929,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,609,000 after purchasing an additional 376,477 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of KB Home by 41.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 477,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,233,000 after purchasing an additional 140,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.22.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

