HSBC Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €72.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BN. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €77.46 ($90.07).

EPA BN opened at €72.60 ($84.42) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €74.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of €76.27. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

