Air France KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €10.15 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) has been assigned a €10.15 ($11.80) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AF. Barclays set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.20 ($13.02) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.40 ($14.42) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €11.20 ($13.02).

Shares of AF stock opened at €9.89 ($11.50) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.74. Air France KLM has a fifty-two week low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a fifty-two week high of €14.65 ($17.03).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

