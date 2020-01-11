Deutsche Bank Reiterates €55.00 Price Target for Unilever (AMS:UNIA)

Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UNIA. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.50 ($57.56) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €52.77 ($61.36).

Unilever has a 12-month low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 12-month high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

