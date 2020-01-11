ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MT has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.20 ($20.00) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €18.23 ($21.20).

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 1 year high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.