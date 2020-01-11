ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MT has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.20 ($20.00) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €18.23 ($21.20).

ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 1 year high of €30.76 ($35.77).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ASML PT Set at €280.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
ASML PT Set at €280.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Kering a €540.00 Price Target
Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Kering a €540.00 Price Target
Kering Given a €608.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group
Kering Given a €608.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group
KB Home Hits New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat
KB Home Hits New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat
HSBC Analysts Give Danone a €72.00 Price Target
HSBC Analysts Give Danone a €72.00 Price Target
Air France KLM Given a €10.15 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts
Air France KLM Given a €10.15 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report