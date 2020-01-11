Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) PT Set at €30.60 by Jefferies Financial Group

Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) has been assigned a €30.60 ($35.58) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SGO. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compagnie de Saint Gobain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €39.41 ($45.83).

EPA SGO opened at €35.22 ($40.95) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of €35.34. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 12 month low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a 12 month high of €52.40 ($60.93).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

