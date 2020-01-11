TMSR Holding Company Ltd (NASDAQ:TMSR) Short Interest Update

TMSR Holding Company Ltd (NASDAQ:TMSR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the December 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Yimin Jin sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,267,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,414,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 29.66% of the company’s stock.

Get TMSR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TMSR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMSR opened at $1.67 on Friday. TMSR has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter. TMSR had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%.

About TMSR

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TMSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.