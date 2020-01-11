Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 55.7% from the December 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.14. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $34.49.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). On average, research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Healy acquired 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $2,681,100.00. Also, CEO Thomas Gad sold 7,250 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $121,147.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,250 shares of company stock worth $739,268. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $190,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 150.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29,614 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 31,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $254,000. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

