Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Update

Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the December 15th total of 105,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 116,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

VIOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Viomi Technology stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59. Viomi Technology has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $562.45 million, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $149.63 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viomi Technology will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIOT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,055,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,505,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,210,000 after buying an additional 542,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

