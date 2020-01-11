Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Update

Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the December 15th total of 105,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 116,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
VIOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.
Viomi Technology stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59. Viomi Technology has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $562.45 million, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.50.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIOT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,055,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,505,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,210,000 after buying an additional 542,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.
Viomi Technology Company Profile
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.
