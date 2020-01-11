Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:TYHT) Short Interest Down 45.4% in December

Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:TYHT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the December 15th total of 139,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shineco stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:TYHT) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,245 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Shineco worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TYHT opened at $0.64 on Friday. Shineco has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64.

Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.05 million for the quarter. Shineco had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 5.31%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Shineco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shineco Company Profile

Shineco, Inc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers.

