Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Short Interest Down 30.2% in December

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the December 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 492,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

TPTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $56.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 36.64, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $67.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.06 and its 200-day moving average is $46.33.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 56,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $2,914,914.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,301,298 shares in the company, valued at $67,602,431.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,110 shares of company stock worth $7,296,355.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $531,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,072,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

See Also: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.