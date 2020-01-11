Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Short Interest Update

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

WSTG stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Wayside Technology Group has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80. The stock has a market cap of $72.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.39.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $52.36 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayside Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. 39.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

