Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Down 33.3% in December

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of WAFU stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. Wah Fu Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in China. It operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

