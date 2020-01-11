Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 81.0% from the December 15th total of 11,600 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VALU shares. ValuEngine lowered Value Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Value Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Value Line alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VALU. Auxier Asset Management bought a new stake in Value Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Value Line by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Value Line by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Value Line by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Value Line by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Value Line stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. Value Line has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 33.34%. The business had revenue of $10.08 million during the quarter.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.