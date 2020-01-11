Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the December 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $18.00 on Friday. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $317.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.53%.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

In related news, Director Susan F. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,012 shares in the company, valued at $584,350.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 4.1% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 5.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 37.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 351,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.