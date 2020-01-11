Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) Short Interest Update

Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, an increase of 72.8% from the December 15th total of 21,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRVI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trevi Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76. Trevi Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $10.62.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVI. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $886,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 4,441,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,986,000 after buying an additional 11,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.

