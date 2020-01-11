Hydro One (TSE:H) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

Hydro One (TSE:H) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$29.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$26.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on H. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hydro One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.95.

Shares of TSE H opened at C$25.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.31. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$20.00 and a 52-week high of C$26.20.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.3905565 earnings per share for the current year.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

