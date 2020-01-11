Hydro One (TSE:H) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

Hydro One (TSE:H) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$29.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$26.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.58% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on H. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hydro One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.95.
Shares of TSE H opened at C$25.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.31. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$20.00 and a 52-week high of C$26.20.
Hydro One Company Profile
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.
Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.