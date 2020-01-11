Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) from a buy rating to an action list buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$15.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$14.50.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FRU. CIBC reduced their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Friday, November 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of FRU stock opened at C$7.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.90 million and a P/E ratio of -185.81. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$6.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.88.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$33.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

