Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kimco Realty Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Kimco Realty in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.51 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 33.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KIM. BTIG Research lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Capital One Financial lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.55. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

