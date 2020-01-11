Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Reduced by US Capital Advisors

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Gulfport Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, January 9th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on GPOR. SunTrust Banks lowered Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.22.

Shares of GPOR stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.76 million, a PE ratio of 1.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.93. Gulfport Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.10 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPOR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 4,927,254.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,541 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 654,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 126,888 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 119.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 9.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,585,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,516,000 after purchasing an additional 380,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 2,682.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 455,232 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

