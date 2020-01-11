Analysts Set Expectations for NOW Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) – Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for NOW in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for NOW’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $751.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.07 million. NOW had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

DNOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $11.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NOW during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in NOW during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in NOW by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in NOW by 144.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in NOW in the third quarter worth $221,000.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

