Oppenheimer Comments on Cheesecake Factory Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $586.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.76 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CAKE. Stephens lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James downgraded Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.85.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.15. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 18.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 16,044 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 541,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President David M. Gordon sold 3,700 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $159,026.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

