New Street Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at New Street Research in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

VZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.44.

NYSE:VZ opened at $58.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $244.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.98. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

