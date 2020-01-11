Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Earns “Hold” Rating from B. Riley

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on URBN. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

URBN opened at $26.39 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $19.63 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.55.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $5,618,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,161 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 954,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,826,000 after purchasing an additional 55,827 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 1,517.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 557,760 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,667,000 after purchasing an additional 523,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

