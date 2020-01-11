Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Downgraded by Redburn Partners to Hold

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Redburn Partners to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

LYG has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of LYG opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.10. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $3.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

