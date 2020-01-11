Dril-Quip’s (DRQ) Hold Rating Reiterated at Capital One Financial

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Capital One Financial in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DRQ. B. Riley raised their price objective on Dril-Quip from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dril-Quip from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dril-Quip currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

NYSE DRQ opened at $46.64 on Friday. Dril-Quip has a 52 week low of $34.99 and a 52 week high of $56.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -74.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.19). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $108.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dril-Quip news, CFO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 15,465 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $675,356.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,477.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raj Kumar sold 819 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $35,716.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,464.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,145 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Dril-Quip by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 539,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,878,000 after acquiring an additional 296,859 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dril-Quip by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,770,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $180,975,000 after acquiring an additional 187,762 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,305,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dril-Quip by 335.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 130,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dril-Quip by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,897,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,085,000 after acquiring an additional 95,017 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

