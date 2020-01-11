BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Leerink Swann dropped their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $133.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $104.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of -76.79 and a beta of 1.35. EXACT Sciences has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $123.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.81 and its 200 day moving average is $101.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $218.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. The business’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EXACT Sciences will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 28,016 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,251,926.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,735.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

