Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2020

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by B. Riley in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZYXI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZYXI opened at $10.68 on Thursday. Zynex has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $349.70 million, a P/E ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.34.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Zynex had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The business had revenue of $11.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Zynex by 4,282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Zynex by 969.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zynex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Zynex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zynex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

