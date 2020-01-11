Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $655.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $655.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $598.72 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $455.15 and a fifty-two week high of $616.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $587.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $543.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.44. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.15, for a total transaction of $568,850.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 446 shares in the company, valued at $248,488.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.54, for a total value of $1,660,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,682.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,319 shares of company stock worth $14,351,365 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

