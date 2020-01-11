Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.68.

SAR stock opened at $26.74 on Thursday. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $27.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.88.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.38% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider (Tony) Kiernan Anthony purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 54.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter worth about $290,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 59.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

