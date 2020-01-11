Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $7.65. The stock has a market cap of $247.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 79.49%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

