aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.59% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. aTyr Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

LIFE stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $10.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.48.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in aTyr Pharma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,779,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,702 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 54.32% of aTyr Pharma worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.