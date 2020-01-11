B. Riley Begins Coverage on CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Investment analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the consumer goods maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.03% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for CryoPort’s FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CYRX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CryoPort from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Get CryoPort alerts:

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 17.91 and a quick ratio of 17.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53. The company has a market cap of $608.99 million, a PE ratio of -54.81 and a beta of 0.79. CryoPort has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $25.02.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 million. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 64.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CryoPort will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton acquired 3,356 shares of CryoPort stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $52,219.36. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 135,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $1,998,532.80. Insiders sold a total of 150,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,224,533 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CryoPort by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,055 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CryoPort by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,566 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CryoPort by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,912 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 52,915 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in CryoPort in the 2nd quarter worth about $982,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CryoPort by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,518 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,529,000 after purchasing an additional 135,471 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.