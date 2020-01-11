Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Storm Resources Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:SRX)

Storm Resources Ltd (TSE:SRX) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Storm Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 9th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Storm Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SRX. Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on Storm Resources and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Storm Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Storm Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of Storm Resources stock opened at C$1.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.48. Storm Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.14 and a 52-week high of C$2.56. The firm has a market cap of $193.28 million and a PE ratio of 5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Storm Resources Company Profile

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, it had 182,370 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

