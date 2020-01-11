Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for T. Rowe Price Group in a report released on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.71 EPS.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TROW. ValuEngine cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $127.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $128.87.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,960,000 after acquiring an additional 55,447 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 25,505 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 792,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,537,000 after acquiring an additional 70,851 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.