Oppenheimer Comments on Wingstop Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Wingstop in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

WING has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $108.00 target price on Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.87.

Wingstop stock opened at $90.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 108.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.42. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $62.15 and a 12 month high of $107.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 375.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,165,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,476,000 after purchasing an additional 920,513 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,486.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 285,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after purchasing an additional 267,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 98.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,911,000 after purchasing an additional 235,091 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,389,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,159,000 after purchasing an additional 204,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,252.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 123,803 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Michael Skipworth sold 2,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

