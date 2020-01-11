Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.38.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BOH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $93.26 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.32.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.09). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,892,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.24%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.