Yum China Holdings Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yum China in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum China’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Yum China in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

YUMC stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.13. Yum China has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $50.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average of $44.84.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

In other Yum China news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $705,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $91,626.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,440.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Yum China by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Yum China by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,851,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,944,000 after acquiring an additional 187,428 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 750.5% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 24,976 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 18.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,337,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,797,000 after acquiring an additional 209,966 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

