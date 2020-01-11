Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report released on Tuesday, January 7th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.41). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 19.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $598.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PTEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research set a $11.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.26.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.06%.

In related news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $61,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,950,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,078,000 after buying an additional 3,069,809 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,039,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,988,000 after buying an additional 1,302,984 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,076,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after buying an additional 887,790 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,870,000. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 2,703,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after buying an additional 733,883 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

