Six Flags Entertainment Corp Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.90) Per Share (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.90) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.87). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s FY2020 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from to in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.36.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.77. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $64.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.19). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 18.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $621.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 36,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $8,816,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 14.1% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 48.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mike Spanos acquired 10,950 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $500,743.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,743.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon L. Luther acquired 2,175 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,789.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,571.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,787 shares of company stock worth $850,397 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

