Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a report released on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.38 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.92.

Shares of CBSH opened at $67.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.78. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $54.65 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,056,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP John K. Handy sold 994 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total transaction of $65,812.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,834. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,200 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $76,956.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,385 shares of company stock worth $2,944,406. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.