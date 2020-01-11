Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for ORGANIGRAM-TS Issued By Raymond James (TSE:OGI)

ORGANIGRAM-TS (TSE:OGI) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ORGANIGRAM-TS in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Raymond James also issued estimates for ORGANIGRAM-TS’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

ORGANIGRAM-TS (TSE:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$16.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.09 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OGI. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ORGANIGRAM-TS in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Beacon Securities downgraded ORGANIGRAM-TS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital downgraded ORGANIGRAM-TS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

ORGANIGRAM-TS stock opened at C$2.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $426.42 million and a P/E ratio of -38.38. ORGANIGRAM-TS has a 12 month low of C$2.57 and a 12 month high of C$11.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.26.

About ORGANIGRAM-TS

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

