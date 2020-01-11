Contrasting Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) & Its Competitors

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ: KRUS) is one of 58 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Kura Sushi USA to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.3% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kura Sushi USA and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Sushi USA 1 0 4 0 2.60 Kura Sushi USA Competitors 1056 3949 4085 192 2.37

Kura Sushi USA presently has a consensus price target of $32.25, indicating a potential upside of 29.52%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 5.83%. Given Kura Sushi USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Kura Sushi USA is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Sushi USA N/A N/A N/A Kura Sushi USA Competitors 1.72% -13.16% 2.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Sushi USA $64.25 million $1.46 million 92.22 Kura Sushi USA Competitors $1.95 billion $209.34 million 31.73

Kura Sushi USA’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Kura Sushi USA. Kura Sushi USA is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Kura Sushi USA rivals beat Kura Sushi USA on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

