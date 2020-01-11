Critical Analysis: Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) & CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR)

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) and Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CENTRAIS ELETRI/S N/A 25.76% 8.56% Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N 2.40% 3.36% 0.92%

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CENTRAIS ELETRI/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N 0 2 0 0 2.00

Dividends

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N pays out 325.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CENTRAIS ELETRI/S $6.83 billion 1.92 $3.30 billion N/A N/A Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N $24.70 billion 0.31 $110.97 million $0.16 124.88

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N.

Summary

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S beats Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CENTRAIS ELETRI/S

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW. The company also operates 71,684 kilometers of transmission lines and 6 power distributors that serve approximately 4.4 million consumers. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás was founded in 1962 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N

Huaneng Power International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities. The company generates power from coal, wind, gas, oil, biomass, solar, and hydro resources. It is also involved in the sale of coal ash and lime; provision of loading warehousing and conveying services; photovoltaic power generation projects development and construction; and provision of thermal energy and cold energy services, as well as thermal heating services. In addition, the company engages in the repair of power equipment; provision of water supply and transportation services; construction and operation of electricity distribution networks and heating pipe networks; power supply, energy transmission, and substation project contracting activities; cargo transportation along domestic coastal areas; port management, investment, and development activities; and port provision, and cargo loading and storage activities. Further, it is involved in the aquaculture and agriculture irrigation activities, as well as provides environment engineering, waste recycling consultancy, and industrial waste management and recycling services. Additionally, it sells raw and processed coal; and provides central heat, and plumbing and pipe installation services, as well as desalinated water. As of March 31, 2018, the company had controlled generating capacity of 104,301 megawatts and a total generating capacity of 91,783 megawatts. Huaneng Power International, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

