Head to Head Survey: Niu Technologies (NIU) versus Its Peers

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Niu Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Niu Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Niu Technologies 4.88% 15.23% 6.86% Niu Technologies Competitors -166.71% -29.43% -0.13%

8.9% of Niu Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Niu Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Niu Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Niu Technologies Competitors 869 1970 2068 136 2.29

Niu Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.51%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 11.94%. Given Niu Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Niu Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Niu Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Niu Technologies $214.93 million -$50.76 million -5.82 Niu Technologies Competitors $64.39 billion $2.67 billion 9.53

Niu Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Niu Technologies. Niu Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Niu Technologies has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Niu Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.45, meaning that their average share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Niu Technologies peers beat Niu Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms. As of June 30, 2018, it operated through 205 city partners with 571 franchised stores in approximately 150 cities in the People's Republic of China, as well as 18 distributors in 23 countries internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

