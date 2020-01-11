Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Federated Investors in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federated Investors’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Federated Investors in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Federated Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Shares of FII opened at $33.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.76. Federated Investors has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $340.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.10 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 11,800 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $396,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $40,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,737.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,225. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FII. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Federated Investors by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 137,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 42,854 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 456.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 206,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 169,558 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 553,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,929,000 after purchasing an additional 52,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Federated Investors by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

