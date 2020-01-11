Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) versus Lonestar Resources US (NYSE:LONE) Head to Head Survey

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) and Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Matador Resources alerts:

This table compares Matador Resources and Lonestar Resources US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources 20.35% 7.51% 3.73% Lonestar Resources US 23.59% 1.93% 0.49%

95.2% of Matador Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Lonestar Resources US shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Matador Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Matador Resources and Lonestar Resources US, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources 0 1 10 0 2.91 Lonestar Resources US 0 2 3 0 2.60

Matador Resources presently has a consensus target price of $24.82, suggesting a potential upside of 36.29%. Lonestar Resources US has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 212.50%. Given Lonestar Resources US’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lonestar Resources US is more favorable than Matador Resources.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Matador Resources and Lonestar Resources US’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources $899.60 million 2.36 $274.21 million $1.62 11.24 Lonestar Resources US $201.17 million 0.28 $19.35 million ($0.07) -32.00

Matador Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Lonestar Resources US. Lonestar Resources US is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matador Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Matador Resources has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lonestar Resources US has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Matador Resources beats Lonestar Resources US on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations; provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and offers oil, natural gas, and salt water gathering services, as well as salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves were 215.3 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 123.4 million stock tank barrels of oil and 551.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.