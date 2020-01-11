W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) & MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Head to Head Comparison

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares W&T Offshore and MV Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W&T Offshore 38.63% -29.02% 10.44% MV Oil Trust 95.24% N/A 104.48%

This table compares W&T Offshore and MV Oil Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W&T Offshore $580.71 million 1.24 $248.83 million $1.01 5.08 MV Oil Trust $5.50 million 13.36 $16.33 million N/A N/A

W&T Offshore has higher revenue and earnings than MV Oil Trust.

Volatility & Risk

W&T Offshore has a beta of 3.03, suggesting that its stock price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MV Oil Trust has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for W&T Offshore and MV Oil Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W&T Offshore 0 1 3 0 2.75 MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

W&T Offshore presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 104.68%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than MV Oil Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.6% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of MV Oil Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.6% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

W&T Offshore beats MV Oil Trust on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters. The company also owns interests in approximately 135 offshore structures. It has interests in offshore leases covering approximately 370,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. As of December 31, 2017, its total proved reserves were 74.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. W&T Offshore, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

