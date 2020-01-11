Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Murphy USA in a report issued on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $1.04. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MUSA. Stephens upgraded shares of Murphy USA from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Murphy USA from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.67.

Murphy USA stock opened at $111.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Murphy USA has a 52-week low of $72.07 and a 52-week high of $121.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 40,700.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

