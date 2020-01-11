Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report released on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZION. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.65.

Shares of ZION opened at $50.67 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.17. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, insider Jennifer Anne Smith sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $315,055.00. Also, COO Scott J. Mclean sold 44,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $2,283,135.42. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,946. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

